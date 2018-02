PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade approaching, NJ Transit has announced its service plan for Thursday.

See below for NJ Transit’s full information on its service plan:

Rail

Limited additional capacity will be added to select existing Atlantic City Rail Line trains.

An extra train will operate between Atlantic City and Philadelphia 30th St. station, departing Atlantic City at 8:26 a.m. and arriving in Philadelphia at 10:05 a.m.

An extra train will depart Philadelphia at 4:19 p.m., arriving in Atlantic City at 6:12 p.m.

Bus

Prior to 8:00 a.m., all Philadelphia bus routes will operate regular routing. All a.m. service on the 414/417/555 routes will go to 30th St. station as scheduled.

From 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., all Philadelphia bus service will be adjusted due to street closures and will make a single stop in Center City Philadelphia at 6th/Race St. While this adjusted service is operating, customers should plan to be at 6th/Race St. at the arrival times shown on the timetable.

Customers riding Greyhound Terminal routes (313/315/317/551) must go to 6th/Race St. at the normal Greyhound departure time shown on the timetable.

During p.m. peak period, routes 414/417/555 will NOT board at 30th Street Station. Customers must go to the 6th/Race stop and use the existing Market/7th Streets departure time shown on their timetable for guidance.

After 7:00 p.m., all Philadelphia service will be restored to regular routing.

River LINE

River LINE service will operate trains between Trenton and the Walter Rand Transportation Center (WRTC) in Camden and an additional train will provide service connecting the Waterfront Entertainment Center and WRTC.

River LINE will maintain 15-minute peak period service throughout the mid-day hours and additional capacity will be added throughout the day.

Access Link

Access Link will cancel all trips to and from Philadelphia.

Important Note: NJ TRANSIT is prohibiting all beverages on all trains and buses to and from Philadelphia as well as all River LINE light rail vehicles on Thursday, February 8th. This policy will be strictly enforced. As a reminder, all beverages, including alcohol, are not permitted on NJ TRANSIT buses at any time regardless of event.

Disorderly, aggressive or intoxicated behavior will not be tolerated

Customers are reminded to remain vigilant for any suspicious activity while on the NJ TRANSIT system. If you see something, say something. To call in a tip, dial 1-888-TIPS-NJT or text a tip to NJTPD (65873).

Note: Customers are advised that SEPTA will have limited service between Trenton and Philadelphia 30th St. station. This includes NO SERVICE FROM TRENTON AFTER 7:14 A.M.

Coach USA is planning to operate special service from points around New Jersey to Philadelphia. Visit https://coachusa.busbetter.net/eagles/bas for more information.