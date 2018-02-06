CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — PATCO will be making some changes on Thursday to accommodate the throngs of Eagles fans heading to Philadelphia for the Super Bowl parade.

You’ll need to use this plan whether you’re coming in to work or the parade. Starting in the morning, all service will be into town.

“The stations will be four in New Jersey — Lindenwold, Woodcrest, Ferry Avenue and Broadway — and we’ll be running to and from 9th and 10th Streets in Philadelphia,” DRPA CEO John Hanson told KYW Newsradio.

The morning runs will be express from the South Jersey station into the city. At about 1:30, all service will reverse back into South Jersey, stopping at those four stations. Freedom cards are your best bet to pay for the ride. You can buy your tickets at those stations ahead of time, if you want.

It’s not like the agency hasn’t been through this before. DRPA CEO John Hanson remembers back to the last time there was a big parade for the Phillies.

“There were a number of problems back in 2008 and we’ve learned from those problems,” Hanson added. “That’s why we’ll be running directly from the stations and only to one stop instead of trying to stop at every station.”

Hanson candidly expects more than the 80,000 riders the system can handle, so best to be patient and get there early.

If you want to hoof it, the walkway on the Ben Franklin will be open. And that’s free. More information is available on line at ridepatco.org.

Meanwhile, PATCO officials are discussing an incident aboard a train during Sunday night’s celebration.

An agency spokesman says service was suspended for about two hours late Sunday night after a run into Philadelphia filled with revelers was halted when someone opened a door that would lead to a platform. Only the train was in between stations, and police noticed some people using emergency windows in an attempt to get out of the train.

Power was cut off as a safety precaution while riders were evacuated from the train.

Service was restored by 1:30 a.m. Monday and no arrests were made.