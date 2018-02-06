PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is urging “knuckleheads” to stay home during the Eagles’ Super Bowl Championship celebration on Thursday.

The city announced Tuesday further plans for the parade which is expected to start at 11 a.m. along Broad Street and Pattison Avenue.

The mayor said the city is anticipating tremendous crowds. “Potentially topping the number that turned out in 2008 for the Phillies,” said Kenney.

Officials say the parade “will be very visual” as it comes up Broad and around City Hall to JFK and Love Park. There will be jumbo trons along the parade route so everyone can see and hear the events.

“This is a celebration. It is not merely a parade. There are two parts: one the parade, two the ceremony,” said Eagles President Don Smolenski. “‘It will be dramatic. This city has been preparing for this for decades.”

The parade will end at approximately 12:12 p.m. at the Philadelphia Museum of Art apron, where the ceremony will begin at 1 p.m.

Police are asking those planning to attend to not leave bags unattended and report any suspicious activity.

City officials also announced the SEPTA Market/Frankford and Broad Street lines will be free for the Eagles’ Parade.

There will also be service adjustments, including limited stops on Regional Rail for service to-and-from Center City. Regional Rail will operate inbound-only in the morning and outbound-only after the parade.

Officials say regular fares will apply for all other SEPTA services. For more information on SEPTA routes on the day of the parade, click here.