MINNEAPOLIS (CBS/AP) — Social media is raving about Pink’s rendition of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl.
Many took to Twitter saying the Doylestown native, who has been battling the flu leading up to the big game, crushed it.
The superstar thanked fans for their “prayers and well wishes” to get her through.
“All of your prayers and well wishes and candles got me through. Thank you for all of your love and support. We (heart) you. #SuperBowl2018,” Pink tweeted.
Pink also performed Friday night at a pre-Super Bowl concert where she battled through the flu.
The mother of two told the audience she had the flu and that her children “cough into my mouth and I can’t stop them ’cause they’re so cute.”
“I’m not going to sound like (crap) all night because you guys are going to help me,” she said. “We’re going to rock the (expletive) out and have a good time.”
As she began to sing “Beautiful Trauma” — from her recent album of the same name — she quickly stopped her band and told the crowd, “I can’t do it.”
“I hate this,” she said. “I can’t do that song. I’m sorry.”
The 38-year-old singer grew up about 30 miles from Philadelphia and gave a shout-out to the City of Brotherly Love during the show.
She wore a loose white top, loose white pants and red heels as she ran up and down the stage, kicking off the show with the jam “Get the Party Started.” She later sang well-known hits like “U + Ur Hand,” ”Who Knew,” ”What About Us” and “Raise Your Glass.”
Despite feeling under the weather, she was exceptional when she covered 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up,” a crowd favorite.
“We’re gonna wake up the entire neighborhood,” she said before singing the song.
