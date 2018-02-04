MINNEAPOLIS (CBS/AP) — Social media is raving about Pink’s rendition of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl.

Many took to Twitter saying the Doylestown native, who has been battling the flu leading up to the big game, crushed it.

Pink just killed our National Anthem 💕 — Katy (@Katy__2015) February 4, 2018

@Pink, even with you battling the flu, girl, you did a fantastic job on our National Anthem! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Donna Buggica (@DBuggica) February 4, 2018

Pink! you nailed it! For not feeling well and having the flu, you sang the National Anthem beautifully. Thank you. — Tamanee Dasch (@tamknee) February 4, 2018

Thought Pink sang a great national anthem…..and Odom was also great with America the beautiful — Mike Golic (@espngolic) February 4, 2018

Listen @Pink is a QUEEN! Anyone who can sing the national anthem while having the flu with such grace is a legend in my book. Slaya — MAX (@MAXHellsKitchen) February 4, 2018

Let us all take a moment to acknowledge that Pink just sang The National Anthem with the flu. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Z4fQNakMmt — Natalie Moore (@nemoore91) February 4, 2018

Laryngitis and all and @pink still killed the national anthem! LOVE THIS WOMAN. You inspire us all! — Tay Jardine (@SAINTEsays) February 4, 2018

Can’t believe it’s the super bowl already. @Pink did a phenomenal job singing the national anthem 🇺🇸 — Christian Vind (@IamCvind) February 4, 2018

The superstar thanked fans for their “prayers and well wishes” to get her through.

“All of your prayers and well wishes and candles got me through. Thank you for all of your love and support. We (heart) you. #SuperBowl2018,” Pink tweeted.

All of your prayers and well wishes and candles got me through. Thankyou for all of your love and support. We ❤️ you. #SuperBowl2018 pic.twitter.com/x9M6XYV3Ny — P!nk (@Pink) February 5, 2018

Pink also performed Friday night at a pre-Super Bowl concert where she battled through the flu.

The mother of two told the audience she had the flu and that her children “cough into my mouth and I can’t stop them ’cause they’re so cute.”

“I’m not going to sound like (crap) all night because you guys are going to help me,” she said. “We’re going to rock the (expletive) out and have a good time.”

As she began to sing “Beautiful Trauma” — from her recent album of the same name — she quickly stopped her band and told the crowd, “I can’t do it.”

“I hate this,” she said. “I can’t do that song. I’m sorry.”

The 38-year-old singer grew up about 30 miles from Philadelphia and gave a shout-out to the City of Brotherly Love during the show.

She wore a loose white top, loose white pants and red heels as she ran up and down the stage, kicking off the show with the jam “Get the Party Started.” She later sang well-known hits like “U + Ur Hand,” ”Who Knew,” ”What About Us” and “Raise Your Glass.”

Despite feeling under the weather, she was exceptional when she covered 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up,” a crowd favorite.

“We’re gonna wake up the entire neighborhood,” she said before singing the song.

