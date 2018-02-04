SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots Feb. 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos | Super Bowl Parking Restrictions  
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The Atlantic City Police Department is having some fun on Facebook ahead of the Super Bowl.

The department says they will have Cowboys and Giants fans working as the Eagles take on the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

“No worries, we are fully staffed for tonight. We have our Cowboys and Giants fans working, they were available. Be safe, be smart, and have fun. #FlyEaglesFly #SuperBowlSunday,” the department tweeted.

Another Jersey Shore town also got in on the fun, as the Ocean City Police Department said they would “prohibit” cars from Massachusetts to be allowed on the street.

