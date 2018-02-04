SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots Feb. 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos | Super Bowl Parking Restrictions  
Filed Under:eagles 2017, Local TV, Super Bowl LII

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – The Ocean City Police Department has a “warning” for people from Massachusetts ahead of the Super Bowl.

In a hilarious Facebook post, police say no Massachusetts cars will be allowed in Ocean City on Sunday in honor of the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch Defend Their Super Bowl Teams In SNL’s Revolutionary War Skit 

Police said that all vehicles bearing Massachusetts tags will be prohibited from parking or operating on the streets of Ocean City.

Of course, courtesy would be extended in emergency situations, but those vehicles would be subject to inspections – including proper inflation of tires.

Haddonfield Declares February 4 As Eagles Spirit Day

Normal traffic rules and regulations would return on Monday.

