OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – The Ocean City Police Department has a “warning” for people from Massachusetts ahead of the Super Bowl.
In a hilarious Facebook post, police say no Massachusetts cars will be allowed in Ocean City on Sunday in honor of the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
Police said that all vehicles bearing Massachusetts tags will be prohibited from parking or operating on the streets of Ocean City.
Of course, courtesy would be extended in emergency situations, but those vehicles would be subject to inspections – including proper inflation of tires.
Normal traffic rules and regulations would return on Monday.