PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For six straight days, a die-hard Eagles fan paced in front of the Rocky statue, protecting it from vandals.

A few weeks ago, someone put Vikings attire on Rocky during the weekend of the NFC Championship game. Last week, the same thing happened with Patriots gear.

Jordy Demcher said it was his job to defend the statue and what it stands for —“hope.”

“This means everything to me. A lot of people will sit there and say this is ridiculous, people from Philly there going to protect a statue of a fictional character. We know that Rocky is a movie character and portrayed by Sylvester Stallone. We know he’s not real. We’re not idiots. This statue, to Philadelphia, it means more. It’s a metaphor. It’s a metaphor for hope. It’s a metaphor that says that greatness can come out of this city and that’s what I’m out here protecting. I’m not necessarily just protecting Rocky. I’m protecting the hopes and dreams of this city,” Demcher said.

Demcher guarded Philly’s iconic statue which sits at the entrance of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia since Monday night.

By Saturday night, he signed off with one final update.

“Our job here is done. We put in the time. We put in the effort. It took heart, it took dedication, but now it’s out of our hands. It’s ready for the boys on the field to do the damn thing. It’s been an honor and a privilege to defend this statue with the rest of this city and with that my watch has ended.”