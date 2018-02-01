PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jake Elliott, hero of Eagles’ Game No. 3 with a franchise-record 61-yard field goal, wants to be a hero again.

This time, on the biggest stage in sports—the Super Bowl.

Related: Daily Streams For Eagles’ Anthem ‘Dreams And Nightmares’ Soar

Elliott, whose game-winning kick may have propelled the Eagles to this game when they beat the Giants 27-24 to move to 2-1, has no problem saying he wants to decide the Super Bowl.

JAKE ELLIOTT FOR THE WIN!!! A 61 YARD FIELD GOAL FOR THE WIN!!! EAGLES BEAT THE GIANTS AT THE BUZZER! IT'S BETTER WITH TITANIC MUSIC! 🏈🚢🎶 pic.twitter.com/k20EjW0nRt — 🏈🚢🎶TITANIC TD🏈🚢🎶 (@TitanicTD) September 24, 2017

“It’s what you dream about as a kicker,” said Elliott, who’s made 26 of 31 field goals, including five of six from 50 yards or better. “I want to be in that spot. It’s what you sign up for as a kicker. You thrive on those pressure situations. You hope for those opportunities if they come along.

“You try and make the most of them if they come.”

Related: Eagles Super Bowl Pump Up Video Will Give You Chills

Elliott says the outside pressure doesn’t bother him. He says he’s approaching the Super Bowl like any other game.

“It’s just a matter of keeping a level head,” Elliott said. “You don’t need to make the situation bigger than it needs to be. I don’t know how exactly you do that, but I think back to high school and then to college, and you try to live as much as you can in the moment. I try not to look in other directions, then what’s in front of me.

“Obviously, that’s easier said than done. I’ll try and keep a calm, cool, collective attitude towards it. Three seconds left, I want the chance to win it. For me, it’s approaching it like any other game.”