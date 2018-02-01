PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “BRING IT HOME!”

The Eagles released their new Super Bowl LII pump up video on Thursday afternoon and it’s fantastic. The theme: “One game.”

One game is all we got. One game is all we need.#SBLII | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ykbgOt5vBf — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 1, 2018

“This is so much more than one game,” the narrator in the video says. “This is joy. This is pain. This is certifiably insane. One game is all we got. One game is all we need.”

Ray Didinger talked about what a Super Bowl victory would mean for the city of Philadelphia and the importance of family when it comes to Eagles fans, on Wednesday’s 94WIP Morning Show.

“My parents and my grandparents,” Didinger said when asked who he will think about first if the Eagles beat the Patriots. “They’re all gone. But the last time they won this thing in 1960 we were all together in the east stands at Franklin Field watching it happen. If the confetti starts falling on Nick Foles on Sunday night, the first people I’m going to think about are my parents and grandparents. I think that’s true across the city.

“Family is so tied in to what people feel about this team, that everybody is going to feel exactly the same thing, ‘I wish grandpa was here. I was Uncle Bill was here. I wish they could all share in this.’ Or, if they are still here, they’re all gonna share in it together.”

The Eagles will face the Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday, February 4th at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.