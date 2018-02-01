SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  BREAKING: Man Who Shot Philadelphia Officer In Name Of ISIS Found Guilty
By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” has quickly become the Eagles’ anthem.

A video of the team celebrating to the song after their NFC Championship win went viral (NSFW). 

According to data released by Amazon Music on Thursday, the average daily streams of “Dreams and Nightmares” in Philadelphia increased by more than 2.5 times after the team won the NFC Title game on January 21st.

In the U.S., average daily streams increased by 1.5 times.

Dreams and Nightmares

(Credit: Amazon Music)

The Eagles have chosen the song for their Super Bowl intro music, per NFL.com.

Meek Mill, who is in prison after violating probation, released a statement saying it “really lifted my spirit to hear the [Eagles] rallying around my songs.”

