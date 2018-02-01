PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This Super Bowl bet is a life-saver.
The Gift of Life Donor Program in Philadelphia is having a Facebook heart-off with Donate Life New England.
Fans are asked to comment below with a green or blue heart for who they are pulling for on Sunday in the Super Bowl.
“How fitting that the 2018 Super Bowl teams represent our winning Donate Life colors: blue and green! We’re rooting for our home team – the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LII!” the Gift of Life Donor Program posted on Facebook.
The post continued, “Our colleagues at Donate Life New England are counting hearts too… let’s see which home team shows more love! Blue or green, organ donor awareness still wins!”
Through the bet, people have been posting their personal stories with organ donations, including Kira Lynn Pavitt Liples, who lost her 8-year-old son to brain cancer.
“We donated our 8 year old sons corneas after he finished his battle with brain cancer. We were notified that a man regained his sight thanks to our sweet Dominic. Dominic loved the Eagles,” she posted, along with her son and family meeting Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.
The Eagles square off against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.