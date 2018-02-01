SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos 
MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) — Do not get between Doug Pederson and his ice cream.

During Thursday’s media appearance, the Philadelphia Eagles head coach was asked about his predilection for ice cream.

“I love ice cream, can’t you tell?” said Pederson.

On Wednesday, the Eagles posted a compilation video to celebrate Pederson’s 50th birthday where he tells players to go get ice cream after team meetings.

“I don’t want to stay in that team meeting too long because it’s over there melting,” Pederson joked.

Hopefully that ice cream powers the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

