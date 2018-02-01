PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles defensive end Chris Long was recognized by the National Football League Players Association on Thursday as the recipient of the 2018 Byron “Whizzer” White Community MVP Award.
“Congratulations to @JOEL9ONE for winning the NFLPA Byron “Whizzer” White #CommunityMVP Award. The award was voted on by the players of the National Football League and was presented by Delta Private Jets,” the NFLPA tweeted.
The award is the highest honor that the NFLPA can bestow upon a player, annually recognizing those who go above and beyond to perform community service in their team cities and hometowns.
“It means a lot,” said Long to Eagles writer Dave Spadaro. “There are so many great men in the NFL who are civic-minded and community-minded. All five of the guys who were honored as finalists easily could have received the award.
Long, 32, has donated all of his game checks to go towards education funding. Long’s generosity was recognized by former President Barack Obama as one of the top stories of 2017.
The five finalists for the 2018 NFLPA Byron “Whizzer” White Community MVP were:
- Andy Dalton (Cincinnati Bengals)
- Colin Kaepernick
- Chris Long (Philadelphia Eagles)
- Von Miller (Denver Broncos)
- J.J. Watt (Houston Texans)
Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins won the award in 2017.
The NFL Players Association will donate $100,000 to The Chris Long Foundation.