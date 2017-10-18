Chris Long To Donate Final 10 Checks For Education Funding In Philly, Boston, St. Louis

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Actions speak louder than words.

32-year-old Eagles defensive end Chris Long made headlines for his generosity, when he announced in September he will donate his first six game checks towards scholarship funding in his hometown of Charlottesville.

Now, according to 94WIP’s Howard Eskin, Long is taking things a step further. Eskin reports that Long will announce later on Wednesday that he will donate his find 10 checks, in addition to his first six checks, towards education funding in Philadelphia, Boston, and St. Louis.

The #eagles Chris Long @JOEL9ONE will announce today he's donating last 10 checks of 2017 in addition to 6 game checks donated to fund scholarships in Charlottesville. It's his #pledge10 for Tomorrow campaign. Final 10 checks will fund education in Phila, Boston, St. Louis — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) October 18, 2017

Long previously announced The Chris Long Scholarships in Charlottesville were created to “promote equality through education by providing two students with a seven-year all expenses paid school program.”

Long was one of the attendees — along with teammate Malcolm Jenkins — at the NFL and NFLPA meeting in New York on Tuesday, where players and executive discussed social injustices and how the NFL can make a difference.

New from the NFL and NFLPA pic.twitter.com/lMQMhlDGAB — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) October 17, 2017

Long spoke out about the events that took place in Charlottesville in August. He’s also supported Jenkins in his protest against racial inequality during the National Anthem.

In six games this season, Long has 2.0 sacks and 1 forced fumble for the Eagles.