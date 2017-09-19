TRACKING JOSE: Tropical Storm Watch Canceled For Shore Points  | Coastal Flood Watch In Effect  

Chris Long Will Donate First 6 Game Checks To Fund Scholarships In Charlottesville

By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles defensive end Chris Long is donating his first six game checks of the 2017 season to fund scholarships in his hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Chris Long Scholarships, according to a press release from the Eagles, “will promote equality through education by providing two students with a seven-year all expenses paid school program.”

Long’s alma mater, St. Anne’s-Belfield School, will set up the scholarships. “Two members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia will be awarded an opportunity to complete their education at one of the finest educational institutions in Virginia,” the release said.

Long, 32, signed a two-year contract with the Eagles worth $4.5 million this offseason.

He was inspired by the events that took place in his hometown.

“In August, we watched people fill our hometown streets with hatred and bigotry,” said Long. “Megan and I decided to try to combat those actions with our own positive investment in our community.

“We want these scholarships to be reflective of what the ‘Cville’ community is really about – – supporting one another, social equality and building up those in our community who need it,” said Long. “We hope our investment will change the lives of the students who receive the scholarship and in turn, those students can positively impact others.”

Long spoke out about the events that took place in Charlottesville in August. He’s also supported teammate Malcolm Jenkins in his protest against racial inequality during the National Anthem.

