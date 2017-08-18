Chris Long: ‘I’m Here To Show Support As A White Athlete’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chris Long supported Malcolm Jenkins during his National Anthem protest before Thursday’s Eagles-Bills preseason game. Long wrapped his left arm around Jenkins, who held up his fist during the National Anthem — something Jenkins has been doing since Week 2 of last season.

“I’ve heard a lot of people say, ‘Why do athletes get involved in the national anthem protests?’ I’ve said before that I’ll never kneel for an anthem because the flag means something different for everybody in this country, but I support my peers,” Long said via CSNPhilly.com. “If you don’t see why you need allies for people that are fighting for equality right now, I don’t think you’ll ever see it.

“Malcolm is a leader and I’m here to show support as a white athlete.”

Long has been outspoken about the events last weekend in Charlottesville, which is Long’s hometown. Long criticized President Donald Trump’s response to the racial tension and violence.

Related: Malcolm Jenkins Calls NFL Teams ‘Cowards’ For Not Signing Colin Kaepernick

According to Jeff McLane, Eagles defensive tackle Gabe Wright told Long, “I’m honored to have shared a locker with you.”

