By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chris Long was recognized by Barack Obama on Friday.

The former President tweeted, what he believes, are the stories of 2017 that exemplify “what’s best about America.”

Obama decided to tweet Long’s story.

The 32-year-old Eagles defensive lineman donated all 16 of his game checks to go towards education equality.

Long donated about $400,000 to Summer Search, Little Bit and College Bound, all of which are organizations that help students better themselves.

