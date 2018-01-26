PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With a “potentially hazardous” asteroid buzzing by Earth the day the Philadelphia Eagles play in the Super Bowl, what are the odds that locusts will appear, too?

MyTopSportsbooks.com released their hilarious and eye-raising calamity prop bets earlier this week for Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

The prop bets range from odds a beer cup is thrown on the field (3/1), to odds there is a Microsoft tablet malfunction (11/1), to things like odds there is a brawl on the field (99/1), and even odds a hurricane will hit (10,000/1).

Check out below for the full list of the calamity prop bets.

By the way, the odds locusts appear at the Super Bowl between the Eagles and Patriots are 1 million to 1.

Calamity Props

Odds there is a Microsoft tablet malfunction: 11/1

Odds the goal posts fall down: 5000/1

Odds the game gets delayed (by anything): 4/1

Odds the power goes out in the stadium: 12/1

Odds pyrotechnics start a fire in the stadium: 25/1

Odds there is a brawl on the field: 99/1

Odds there is a brawl in the stands amongst the fans: 49/1

Odds a fan streaks the field: 5/1

Odds a fan throws _____ on the field

· beer cup: 3/1

· article of clothing: 4/1

· uneaten food: 5/1

· seat cushion: 14/1

· deflated football: 40/1

· sex toy: 50/1

O/U feet of snow in Minneapolis on February 4th: 1.5

Odds it snows in Minneapolis on February 4th: 2/3

Odds on most likely weather:

· Snow: 2/3

· Sunny skies: 4/1

· Sleet: 9/1

· Hail: 20/1

· Rain: 100/1

· Hurricane: 10,000/1

· Locusts: 1,000,000/1

· FIELD: 20/1