PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles fans are kicking off their weekend with a Super Bowl pep rally in Center City.
The city is flying high for the Eagles, and before they cheer on the beloved Birds in Minnesota, they’re doing so here at home, as the Shops at Liberty Place is buzzing with people for a pep rally being hosted by WIP.
For all of you still looking to grab your gear for the game, there is a pop-up shop with licensed gear for the Eagles. They’ve got t-shirts, scarves, hats and sweatshirts.
Lifelong Eagles fans at the rally are ready for a Super Bowl win.
“This time we’re going to win. We’ll forget about the past, we’re going to go forward from here and win this Super Bowl and start our own dynasty,” said Len Cornwall.
“It’s a good thing for the city of Philadelphia. I’m here today to get some more pep in my step, I want to go to as many rallies as I can and it’s a fun time to be in the city of Philadelphia,” said Carla Glover.
The rally goes until 2 p.m.