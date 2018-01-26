PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz spoke for the first time since tearing his ACL on Friday, nine days before his team plays in the Super Bowl.
Wentz confirmed he had his ACL and LCL repaired, but believes he will be ready for the start of the 2018 season in September.
Wentz also said he will not change the way he plays.
Wentz tore his ACL on December 10th during the Eagles’ Week 14 game in LA against the Rams.
Orthopedic specialist Dr. James Andrews said ACL repairs typically need 9 to 12 months recovery. So Wentz’s status to start the 2018 season is seemingly in doubt.
Here’s the message Wentz released on social media a day after the injury.
