PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz spoke for the first time since tearing his ACL on Friday, nine days before his team plays in the Super Bowl.

Carson addresses the media for first time since injury! pic.twitter.com/rFytaUfhzC — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) January 26, 2018

Wentz confirmed he had his ACL and LCL repaired, but believes he will be ready for the start of the 2018 season in September.

Wentz also said he will not change the way he plays.

Wentz: “injuries aren’t going to change me” — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 26, 2018

Asked if he will change the way he plays when he returns, Carson Wentz said no. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 26, 2018

Wentz tore his ACL on December 10th during the Eagles’ Week 14 game in LA against the Rams.

Carson Wentz meeting with the media….says he's still not sure if the injury happened before or during the contract at the goal line.#Eagles #Wentz — Ed Benkin (@EdBenkin) January 26, 2018

Orthopedic specialist Dr. James Andrews said ACL repairs typically need 9 to 12 months recovery. So Wentz’s status to start the 2018 season is seemingly in doubt.

Here’s the message Wentz released on social media a day after the injury.