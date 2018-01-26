SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Carson Wentz, Eagles, eagles 2017, Local TV, Super Bowl LII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz spoke for the first time since tearing his ACL on Friday, nine days before his team plays in the Super Bowl.

Wentz confirmed he had his ACL and LCL repaired, but believes he will be ready for the start of the 2018 season in September.

Wentz also said he will not change the way he plays.

Wentz tore his ACL on December 10th during the Eagles’ Week 14 game in LA against the Rams.

Orthopedic specialist Dr. James Andrews said ACL repairs typically need 9 to 12 months recovery. So Wentz’s status to start the 2018 season is seemingly in doubt.

Here’s the message Wentz released on social media a day after the injury.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch