PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL on Wednesday, according to NFL insider Chris Mortensen.
The surgery was performed by Dr. James Bradley, an orthopedic knee specialist based in Pittsburgh, according to Mortensen.
As far as recovery time goes, orthopedic specialist Dr. James Andrews says ACL repairs typically need 9 to 12 months. This means Wentz’s status to start the 2018 season is uncertain.
Wentz shared his thoughts earlier this week, after the devastating injury ending his MVP-like season.
Nick Foles takes the reigns, finishing the regular season and eventually leading the 11-2 Eagles into the postseason.
Comments
Andrew PorterMore from Andrew Porter