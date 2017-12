PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL on Wednesday, according to NFL insider Chris Mortensen.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery to repair his ACL this morning by Dr. James Bradley, an orthopedic knee specialist who is based in Pittsburgh, per sources. No other details yet. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 13, 2017

The surgery was performed by Dr. James Bradley, an orthopedic knee specialist based in Pittsburgh, according to Mortensen.

As far as recovery time goes, orthopedic specialist Dr. James Andrews says ACL repairs typically need 9 to 12 months. This means Wentz’s status to start the 2018 season is uncertain.

Dr. James Andrews, noted orthopedic specialist, was not speaking specifically to Wentz but he told me a short while ago that expectation should be tempered for a player with an ACL surgery to return by start of '18 season. He says ACL repairs need 9-to-12 months. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 11, 2017

Dr. Andrews said he's encountered too many football players w/ torn ACLs who have unrealistic expectation, citing Adrian Peterson's remarkable recovery from ACL/MCL repair in Dec '12 to play by Sept '13. Dr. Andrews reminded Peterson was genetically unique. Exception to rule — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 11, 2017

Finally, Dr. Andrews said the danger of returning to football too early from ACL surgery is higher odds of tearing the graft repair; also places the healthy knee in jeopardy until rehab and healing are thoroughly accomplished. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 11, 2017

Wentz shared his thoughts earlier this week, after the devastating injury ending his MVP-like season.

Some quick thoughts for everyone. Can’t thank my family, friends, teammates, and fans enough. Love y’all! #AO1 pic.twitter.com/vBwxG4So5N — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) December 11, 2017

Nick Foles takes the reigns, finishing the regular season and eventually leading the 11-2 Eagles into the postseason.