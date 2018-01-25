SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia firefighters are allowed to celebrate their Eagles fandom on the job during this Super Bowl run.

Ticketmaster: Cheapest Super Bowl Ticket More Than $3,500

The Philadelphia Fire Department tweeted Wednesday that “PFD members have temporary authorization to wear Eagles caps as part of their uniform.”

Jennifer Leary, a firefighter and founder of Red Paw Relief Team, tweeted a photo showing her Eagles spirit.

“Best looking fire department uniforms on the east coast, especially the northeast coast!” Leary posted on Wednesday.

NFL Shop: Carson Wentz Jersey Ranked No. 1 In Overall Sales For The Year

The Eagles face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4.

