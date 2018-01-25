PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia firefighters are allowed to celebrate their Eagles fandom on the job during this Super Bowl run.
The Philadelphia Fire Department tweeted Wednesday that “PFD members have temporary authorization to wear Eagles caps as part of their uniform.”
Jennifer Leary, a firefighter and founder of Red Paw Relief Team, tweeted a photo showing her Eagles spirit.
“Best looking fire department uniforms on the east coast, especially the northeast coast!” Leary posted on Wednesday.
The Eagles face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4.