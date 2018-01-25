SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re planning on getting a ticket to see the Eagles play in the Super Bowl, it won’t be cheap.

The lowest listing price on NFL Ticket Exchange for Super Bowl LII is currently $3,695, according to Ticketmaster.

When buying tickets on the secondary market, be careful. 90-percent of NFL fans that being in the stadium can allow fans to effect the game, according to a Ticketmaster survey. Scammers are taking advantage of this.

Approximately 5 million U.S. consumers purchase fraudulent tickets annually, so make sure to try to use official ticket websites.

When purchasing tickets, you should look for:

  • Clear transaction terms
  • Read the refund policy
  • Check the specifics and shipping terms
  • If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is
