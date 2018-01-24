PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 23: Carson Wentz #11of the Philadelphia Eagles leaves the field after the Eagles' 34-24 win against the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field on October 23, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We still have days left until the Eagles take on the Patriots in the Super Bowl, but the Birds have already earned bragging rights over New England in one way.
The NFL announced Wednesday that Carson Wentz’s number 11 jersey is number one when it comes to the most popular jerseys sold by the NFL shop this year.
Wentz beat out Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
According to the NFL, Wentz was the top seller in nine states: Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Kentucky, Utah, Delaware, North Dakota and Montana. Wentz also took the top spot in the District of Columbia.
No other Eagles made the top 30 in jersey sales.