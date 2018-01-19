PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NFL made a mistake.
Earlier this week, the NFL’s official Facebook page promoted a chance to win seats to Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis. No problem, right?
Sure, but in the post, the league promoted a matchup between the Patriots and Vikings. Both teams are playing in their respective conference championship games this weekend, and have yet to clinch a spot in the Super Bowl.
Eagles fans were obviously unhappy, as Philadelphia hosts Minnesota on Sunday for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.
It’s up o the Eagles to expose and debunk this false narrative ! Go Eagles, Go Pats.
Personally, I’d rather NOT see NE in the super bowel.
so the fix is in!
The fix is in… Yet another reason not to watch the NFL
Brady reminds me of the high school bully – protected by the school officials because he’s their star athlete – but a total creep when they’re not looking.
Is anybody surprised that the NFL may have this all dialed in already? #FIXEDNFLGAMES