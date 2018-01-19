BREAKING: Crews Evacuating Homes In Fishtown Due To Sinkhole
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NFL made a mistake.

Earlier this week, the NFL’s official Facebook page promoted a chance to win seats to Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis. No problem, right?

Sure, but in the post, the league promoted a matchup between the Patriots and Vikings. Both teams are playing in their respective conference championship games this weekend, and have yet to clinch a spot in the Super Bowl.

Eagles fans were obviously unhappy, as Philadelphia hosts Minnesota on Sunday for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.

The NFL has since deleted their post.

Comments (6)
  1. Doug Day says:
    January 19, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    It’s up o the Eagles to expose and debunk this false narrative ! Go Eagles, Go Pats.

    Reply Report comment
  2. jb80538 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    Personally, I’d rather NOT see NE in the super bowel.

    Reply Report comment
  3. Billy Ray says:
    January 19, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    so the fix is in!

    Reply Report comment
  4. Kyle Crawford says:
    January 19, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    The fix is in… Yet another reason not to watch the NFL

    Reply Report comment
  5. Robert Bunner says:
    January 19, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    Brady reminds me of the high school bully – protected by the school officials because he’s their star athlete – but a total creep when they’re not looking.

    Reply Report comment
  6. Tom Heidel says:
    January 19, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Is anybody surprised that the NFL may have this all dialed in already? #FIXEDNFLGAMES

    Reply Report comment

