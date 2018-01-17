PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Travel agents in Minnesota have a warning for Vikings fans coming to Philly for the NFC Championship game on Sunday: Do not try to paint the town purple.
Sun Country Airlines has created special round-trip flights to Philadelphia International Airport for Vikings fans.
Creative Charters is telling Vikings fans that Eagles fans have a reputation of not being so nice to opponents at Lincoln Financial Field.
“If the Vikings win yes, I would take off any sort of like colors. I know it sounds ridiculous like we’re almost talking about gangs here, but it’s no joke down in Philly. It really isn’t,” said Drew Baydala, with Ticket King.
“I would advise you not to be over inebriated because they will be,” said Steve Erban, with Creative Charters.
Creative Charters is charging Vikings fans $700 per person to make the trip.
