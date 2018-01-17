PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young Philadelphia Eagles fan fighting for his life gets a very special greeting from none other than quarterback Carson Wentz.

The Eagles invited 9-year-old Danny Feltwell to last Saturday’s playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons, but he had to watch the game from his bed at Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington because he was too sick.

“Danny’s dream is to be a professional football player and when the season’s over, he wants to be a policeman,” said his father, Dan Feltwell.

Danny was first diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma when he was 16 months old. The Margate, New Jersey fourth-grader relapsed last month.

“Danny’s tumor was twice the size of his heart, sitting on top of his heart, resting on his bronchial tubes and wrapped around the main vein back into his heart,” said Feltwell.

Danny was admitted to Alfred I. duPont Hospital and word spread to the Eagles.

The star Eagles quarterback made a video just for Danny after Feltwell’s family friend and University of Delaware Police Officer Bill Wentz – no relation to Carson – called the Eagles and shared Danny’s story.

“Danny was sleeping here and Bill came in and showed Danny the video and as soon as he heard Carson’s voice, he smiled and then he opened his eyes and he loved it,” said Feltwell.

In the video, Wentz told Danny, “I just want you to know, when I’m out there playing, I’m playing for people like you. And I also just want you to know I’m praying for you, I’m wishing you the best, thinking about you and I hope to see you at some more Eagles games and I hope to keep cheering you on. God bless you, bro.”

Danny said the Wentz video made him very happy because “he’s my favorite NFL player.”

“I don’t like to see him sick or in pain, and just that little moment of happiness meant the world,” said Feltwell.

In return, Danny’s dad has a message for Wentz: “Thank you. Thank you for making my son happy.”

Feltwell says the number one thing his son needs is a bone marrow donor.

Right now, there’s a one in 2 million chance of finding one, but the more people who get tested, he says the greater chance of finding one.