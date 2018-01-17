HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey man was ticketed for jaywalking after getting hit by a pickup truck.
Hackensack police say 57-year-old Daniel Gallagher was crossing South River Street at the intersection of East Broadway on Tuesday around 6:15 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle.
The driver told police he had a green light when he was going through the intersection and that he did not see Gallagher was in the street until it was too late.
A witness also told police she saw Gallagher crossing the street during a green light.
Gallagher was issued a ticket for crossing the street with the improper signal after being taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.
There is no word on his condition.