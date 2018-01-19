PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s a sweet bet between the governors of Pennsylvania and Minnesota for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.
Gov. Tom Wolf has offered five pounds of Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets if the Vikings win.
Meanwhile, Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton has wagered a five-pound Pearson’s Salted Nut Roll if the Eagles win.
Wolf also said the State Capitol Building in Harrisburg will be lit green starting Friday night through the game Sunday in a show of support for the Eagles.
Earlier this week, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he won’t be participating in a friendly wager with Minneapolis’ mayor because he “doesn’t want to jinx anything.”