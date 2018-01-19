BREAKING: Report: Autopsy Shows Roy Halladay Had Morphine In System At Time Of Death
By Brandon Longo
Filed Under:eagles 2017
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Remember when Bud Light said they’d cover Philly’s beer tab if they won the Super Bowl earlier this summer?

Well, we’re one win away from the big game away and the company says they haven’t forgotten about the City of Brotherly Love.

“Bud Light has not forgotten about our commitment to Lane Johnson, the Eagles and the city of Philadelphia. We will be sharing plans soon, but in the interest of not jinxing the team ahead of their upcoming games, we are not going to unveil any plans at this time,” a spokesperson tells CBS Philly. “We wish the Eagles the best of luck this weekend.”

Bud Light To Lane Johnson: ‘Party On Us’ If Eagles Win Super Bowl

It all started with a Lane Johnson quote: “I think if we have a few big years and make the playoffs, if we win a Super Bowl, I’m giving out beer to everybody.”

And then Bud Light jumped in.

“Let’s make a bet. Win it all and the party is on us. Deal?” Bud Light tweeted this summer.

Look at the Eagles now!

 

