Bud Light To Lane Johnson: ‘Party On Us’ If Eagles Win Super Bowl

August 4, 2017 9:08 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It all started with a Lane Johnson quote.

“I think if we have a few big years and make the playoffs, if we win a Super Bowl, I’m giving out beer to everybody.”

Woah, OK Lane.

Well, the quote went sort of viral and Bud Light took notice and offered to throw the party.

Now, the Eagles have never won a Super Bowl, so a lot has to go right for this to even come close to happening.

Johnson, who served a 10-game suspension for performance enhancing drugs last season, says he wants to reach the Pro Bowl this year.

The Eagles are projected to win around eight games, less than their NFC East rivals the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

