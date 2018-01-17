PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When sports teams from major cities face each other in big games, there’s usually a friendly wager between the respective mayors.
However, Mayor Jim Kenney does not want to jinx the Philadelphia Eagles.
The mayor’s office was asked if Kenney entered a wager with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for Sunday’s NFC Championship game between the Eagles and Minnesota Vikings.
Kenney, though, wants to save his bet for an even bigger game.
“The Mayor doesn’t want to jinx anything, so he’s saving his wagers for the big game,” Kenney’s office told CBS3 in a statement.
The winner of Sunday’s game will face either the Jacksonville Jaguars or the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.