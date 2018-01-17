STORM WATCH: Snow Causes Messy Morning But Weather Improves This AfternoonRadar | Latest Forecast | School Delays
Filed Under:eagles 2017, Jim Kenney, Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When sports teams from major cities face each other in big games, there’s usually a friendly wager between the respective mayors.

National NFL Host Goes On Another Pro-Eagles Rant

However, Mayor Jim Kenney does not want to jinx the Philadelphia Eagles.

The mayor’s office was asked if Kenney entered a wager with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for Sunday’s NFC Championship game between the Eagles and Minnesota Vikings.

Kenney, though, wants to save his bet for an even bigger game.

Philly Police Issue Business, Parking Restrictions Ahead Of NFC Championship Game

“The Mayor doesn’t want to jinx anything, so he’s saving his wagers for the big game,” Kenney’s office told CBS3 in a statement.

The winner of Sunday’s game will face either the Jacksonville Jaguars or the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch