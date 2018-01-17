PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt is back at it.
Just one week after going on a viral pro-Eagles rant, he’s doubling-down and doing it again.
The Eagles are 3-point home underdogs, again, in the NFC Championship on Sunday against the Vikings.
“Put your bets on Philadelphia, fly Eagles fly to Minnesota, and God Bless America,” Brandt said. “Underappreciated!”
“This is bigger than the Eagles. This is not about the team. This is about the city,” Brandt said. “Find me a winner in Philly, and I will find you someone predicting they will be a loser.”
Brandt goes on to mention Allen Iverson, Kevin Hart, Will Smith, and Bobby Clarke.
Andrew Porter