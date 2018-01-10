PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt is from Hinsdale, Illinois. But after his most recent rant, you’d think he grew up in South Philadelphia.
Brandt mocked the analysts not giving the 13-3 and No. 1 seeded Eagles any chance to beat the Falcons in Saturday’s divisional playoff game.
“They’re not even playing the game this weekend,” Brandt joked. “It’s really true. Doug Pederson expected to have a press conference today where he says he forfeits.
“The Falcons have changed as a team. They’re a defense and running team right now. OK, Carson Wentz isn’t out there — the defense is out there and they are the best in the league in football so come and get it in the Linc. I can’t wait.”
The biggest reason folks are doubting the Eagles — and why Vegas has them as a three-point home underdog — is because of their quarterback, Nick Foles. Foles replaced MVP candidate Carson Wentz in Week 14, changing the dynamic of the team.
Bleacher Report released this video mocking Foles.
But the Eagles still have the league’s best rushing defense and plenty of weapons to get the job done anyway.
One thing is for sure: the Linc will be loud on Saturday.