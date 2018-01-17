PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are making sure fans and businesses know what is allowed after the Eagles game – whether the Birds win or lose.
A memo was issued for businesses in the area of Frankford and Cottman Avenues. The area was a gathering place for rowdy fans after the Eagles won the NFC title in 2005.
Police have instructed businesses there to keep gates locked and remove all outside property, like trash cans and flower pots.
They’re also asking bars to serves drinks in plastic cups and not takeout bottles.
For fans, authorities will also enforce open container laws.
There are also parking restrictions around Frankford and Cottman Avenues through Monday morning.