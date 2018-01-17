STORM WATCH: Snow Causes Messy Morning But Weather Improves This AfternoonRadar | Latest Forecast | School Delays
Filed Under:eagles 2017, Local TV, Talkers
Defensive end Chris Long #56 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates as he walks off the field after their 15-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 13, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are making sure fans and businesses know what is allowed after the Eagles game – whether the Birds win or lose.

A memo was issued for businesses in the area of Frankford and Cottman Avenues. The area was a gathering place for rowdy fans after the Eagles won the NFC title in 2005.

Eagles Embrace Role Of ‘Underdog’ With Dog Masks 

Police have instructed businesses there to keep gates locked and remove all outside property, like trash cans and flower pots.

They’re also asking bars to serves drinks in plastic cups and not takeout bottles.

Philly Police Launch Unit To Stop Eagles Playoff Ticket Scammers 

For fans, authorities will also enforce open container laws.

There are also parking restrictions around Frankford and Cottman Avenues through Monday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch