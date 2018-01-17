PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long is teaming up with former First Lady Michelle Obama.
The Chris Long Foundation and the Philadelphia Eagles have joined forces with Michelle Obama’s Reach Higher/Better Make Room initiatives and Summer Search — a youth development nonprofit — in support of FAFSA applications and college readiness.
Long, 32, has donated all of his game checks to go towards education funding. Long’s generosity was recognized by former President Barack Obama as one of the top stories of 2017.
Every year millions of free federal aid dollars for college unclaimed because students forget or are too lazy to apply for it.
The goal of this partnership is to help students from low-income backgrounds in the U.S. apply to college, get the financial aid they need, and find the support they need to graduate, according to Eagles.com.
Reach Higher/Better Make Room has made it easy to apply on their site at bettermakeroom.org. Click on Up Next to learn how to sign up to get help on applying, receiving tips via text messages, and links to the FAFSA. Or, simply visit the FAFSA site to get started.