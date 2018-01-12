HAZLETON, Pa. (CBS) — Environmental officials near Hazleton are investigating a soap-like substance that was dumped or leaked into a creek.
Video shows the creek and surrounding area covered with the suds as mounds of it are everywhere.
The suds are even floating down nearby streets.
People who live in Black Creek Township, Luzerne County are furious and worried.
They aren’t sure what’s in the suds.
“I just think it’s a total disgrace, it’s gross. You don’t know what’s floating around. You assume it’s soap, but you can’t be sure what’s in it. The kids are out there and they’re breathing in,” said resident Tammy Mummey.
Local authorities say they think the suds came from the Henkel plant, formerly known as the Dial Soap plant.
Plant officials say they are checking their filtration systems and pipelines.