DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Upper Darby busted a keg party on Thursday before it even happened.

Upper Darby police posted on social media pictures of an officer who retrieved the keg behind the Aronimink Swim Club on the 5100 block of Pontiac Road in Drexel Hill.

Attn young people- you might want to hold off on buying the red plastic cups for tonight's party behind the Aronimink Swim Club (aka the palace). There will probably be a lack of attendance now. pic.twitter.com/J5Ev55iZ5L — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) January 11, 2018

“Attn young people – you might want to hold off on buying the red plastic cups for tonight’s party behind the Aronimink Swim Club (aka the palace). There will probably be a lack of attendance now,” the post reads.

The post was shared over 2,300 times on Facebook.

Police say most of the comments were positive, but did receive some negative feedback from people, saying they “should worry more about serious crime.”

Police responded in a Facebook post showing a picture of the investigative files from 2016 and 2017.

Last night I posted a pic of us removing a keg from the scene of what was going to be an underage party. The overall response was positive. A few folks said we should worry more about serious crime. Below is a pic of our investigative files from 2016 and 17. Trust me- we care. pic.twitter.com/39LYfRYfP6 — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) January 12, 2018

“These files range from robberies, burglaries, drug arrests and even shoplifting. Everything you can imagine. Yet we have an extremely high solve rate. These files do not include the 50k + calls for service we get,” police posted. “Trust me- we care and we do have bigger jobs to handle but if someone calls about a keg party in the woods, we will be there.”