BANGOR, Maine (CBS) – It’s time to introduce two of the biggest “Price is Right” fans.
Seven-year-old Jackson Woodworth and and his sister, McKinlee, watch the show every day.
Their backyard in Bangor, Maine is a shrine to their favorite show.
So when they found out they got tickets to the show, they couldn’t contain their excitement.
“I literally freaked out and thought this is going to be the best day of my L-I-F-E, life,” said Jackson.
They fly out to California next week for a special kids-themed show which is expected to air in March.
“I really think that I might see Drew Carey,” said McKinlee.
You can watch the Price is Right every day at 11 a.m. on CBS3.