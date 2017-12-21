Filed Under:Local TV, Septa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least 800 passengers were stranded between 30th Street and Suburban stations after downed lines impacted SEPTA Regional Rail lines on Thursday morning.

The downed lines are on the track between 30th Street and Suburban stations, as the incident happened around 9:40 a.m.

SEPTA officials say those passengers have been “rescued and placed” on other trains but major delays will continue throughout the day.

Train service has resumed through Center City but commuters should expect delays of up to 40 minutes on the Regional Rail lines.

Comments (7)
  1. AMERICAN RIFLEMAN (@GUNNYG2002) says:
    December 21, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    How many were robbed during that time by “teens?”

  2. Charles Tomey says:
    December 21, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    We ought to give these big democrats run cites 3rd world status and direct Foreign aid to them

