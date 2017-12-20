OCEAN COUNTY, N. J. (CBS) – A school bus driver was arrested after police say he was driving under the influence with roughly 20 kids on the bus while engaging in a road rage incident.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Chestnut Street and Vermont Avenue in Lakewood.

Officer Daniel Brooks radioed into headquarters that “he was out with two vehicles, one of which was a school bus with approximately 20 children on board, involved in a road rage incident.”

‘Christmas Tree Syndrome’: Doctors Issue Health Warning For Real Tree Owners

The bus driver was identified as Angel Colon, 54, of Toms River.

Police say Colon had bloodshot eyes, was slurring his speech and his breath smelled like alcohol.

Colon is being charged with driving under the influence and the endangering of the welfare of children.

‘I Was Making A Bunch Of Wishes’: Man Stuck In Traffic Thought He Saw Shooting Stars

He is currently awaiting transport to the Ocean County Jail.

Circumstances surrounding the road rage incident are unclear at this time.

No injuries were reported.