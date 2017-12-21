PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for three masked suspects who reportedly entered a pharmacy in Philadelphia and allegedly stole large amounts of prescription drugs on early Friday morning.
The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. at Gold’s Pharmacy, located in the 7500 block of Haverford Avenue.
According to police, the masked suspect who were wearing gloves broke through the rear door and took the prescription medication. They then fled via a Jeep Cherokee SRT8, police say.
Police ask that anyone with information about the incident should contact 911 immediately.