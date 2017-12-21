Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for three masked suspects who reportedly entered a pharmacy in Philadelphia and allegedly stole large amounts of prescription drugs on early Friday morning.

The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. at Gold’s Pharmacy, located in the 7500 block of Haverford Avenue.

According to police, the masked suspect who were wearing gloves broke through the rear door and took the prescription medication. They then fled via a Jeep Cherokee SRT8, police say.

 

golds pharmacy robbery Police: Suspects Stole Large Amount Of Prescription Medication From Pharmacy

Credit: (Philadelphia police)

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident should contact 911 immediately.

