WHITE PINE, Tenn. (CBS) — Two young girls stole the show during a church’s nativity pageant in Tennessee this week.

Inside Edition reports that congregants at the First Baptist Church of White Pine couldn’t get enough as 2-year-old Teegan Benson grabbed the baby Jesus doll and began dancing with it.

However, her 3-year-old friend, Collia Weems, was not a fan of Teegan’s antics and put him back in his bed.

But when Collia would put the doll back, Teegan would immediately grab it and continue dancing.

“My daughter loves babies,” Tana Benson told Inside Edition. “She liked that American Girl doll. She stood up there with the baby and the more people laughed, the more she thought she needed to strut her stuff.”

The two young girls then engaged in a tug-of-war with the doll, with Collia wrapping her arm around Teegan’s neck and grabbing for it.

Benson then grabbed Teegan and took her off the stage.

“I thought they might go rolling down those steps,” Benson told Inside Edition.

She continued, “I knew Teegan was going to go back for that doll. When she has her eyes on the prize, nothing gets in her way.”