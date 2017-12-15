LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — Does the White House smell what “The Rock” is cooking?

During a recent appearance on “Ellen,” Dwayne Johnson said he is thinking about running for president in 2020.

“I’m seriously considering it, yes,” Johnson responded when host Ellen DeGeneres asked him about his presidential aspirations.

Johnson made similar comments to GQ in May about running for president, calling it “a real possibility.”

Johnson declined to endorse anyone in the presidential race last year even though he says the campaigns of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton approached him. Johnson explains that he didn’t want to sway anyone’s opinion or make people unhappy with his politics.

“I feel like I’m in a position now where my word carries a lot of weight and influence, which of course is why they want the endorsement. But I also have a tremendous amount of respect for the process and felt like if I did share my political views publicly, a few things would happen—and these are all conversations I have with myself, in the gym at four o’clock in the morning—I felt like it would either (a) make people unhappy with the thought of whatever my political view was. And, also, it might sway an opinion, which I didn’t want to do,” Johnson told GQ.

