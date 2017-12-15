LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — The owner of several gas stations in New Jersey was ordered to pay nearly $1.5 million in back wages and damages to two dozen employees.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Manjit Guleria, the owner of five Citgo stations and one Lukoil station across South Jersey, regularly required employees to work seven days a week, 10 or more hours each day.

The investigation revealed that the employees were paid salaries well below the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, with no additional pay for overtime hours. Guleria also failed to maintain required payroll records.

Under terms of the settlement, Guleria will pay $1,471,024 in back wages and damages to 24 gas station attendants. The employees will receive $735,512 in unpaid minimum wage and overtime compensation and $735,512 in liquidated damages. Guleria also has to pay a $8,976 penalty for violations.

“This settlement puts these wages into the hands of the employees who earned them,” said Charlene Rachor, director of the Division’s Southern Jersey District Office. “The Division encourages employers to avail themselves of the many resources we provide to help them to operate in compliance, and not to find themselves facing the liabilities that can come with breaking the law.”