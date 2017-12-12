PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Doug Pederson revealed his message to Carson Wentz on Tuesday’s 94WIP Morning Show, admitting he was sick to his stomach to see his star QB tear his ACL ending a potential MVP season.
But Pederson also acknowledged the 11-2 Eagles have a a lot to play for and they’re not going to quit.
Related: Wentz: ‘I Will Come Back Stronger Than Ever’ From Torn ACL
“And then I have to put the coaches hat on afterwards and there’s another 52 guys down in that dressing room that I have to — I ‘ve got a duty and a responsibility to,” Pederson said Tuesday. “I’ve gotta make sure that we’re focused. We win this game Sunday, we get a first round bye — we’re either the one or the two [seed].”
Wentz, 24, tore his ACL in the third quarter of the Eagles’ win in Los Angeles over the Rams. Three plays after suffering the injury, without realizing the severity, Wentz stayed in the game and threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game — his 33rd of the season, breaking the Eagles’ single-season franchise record — on a key fourth down play.
Related: Eagles Fans Share Thoughts On Bittersweet Victory Over Rams
Pederson says he still would have gone for it with Nick Foles.
Pederson acknowledged Wentz’s athleticism and scrambling ability puts him at risk, but he also says that’s what makes him — well — him.
Pederson was part of the staff in Philadelphia under Andy Reid that drafted Foles in 2013, and he has confidence in the QB.
The Eagles have three games left in the regular season — at the Giants, vs. the Raiders, and vs. the Cowboys — before they begin postseason play.