PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Doug Pederson revealed his message to Carson Wentz on Tuesday’s 94WIP Morning Show, admitting he was sick to his stomach to see his star QB tear his ACL ending a potential MVP season.

Pederson: "I talked to Carson yesterday and I said, 'Listen man, I'm truly sorry for the injury. You're having an MVP season. You were playing lights out for us, leader of the football team and I'm sick to my stomach — just on a human level.'" 😔 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) December 12, 2017

But Pederson also acknowledged the 11-2 Eagles have a a lot to play for and they’re not going to quit.

Related: Wentz: ‘I Will Come Back Stronger Than Ever’ From Torn ACL

“And then I have to put the coaches hat on afterwards and there’s another 52 guys down in that dressing room that I have to — I ‘ve got a duty and a responsibility to,” Pederson said Tuesday. “I’ve gotta make sure that we’re focused. We win this game Sunday, we get a first round bye — we’re either the one or the two [seed].”

Wentz, 24, tore his ACL in the third quarter of the Eagles’ win in Los Angeles over the Rams. Three plays after suffering the injury, without realizing the severity, Wentz stayed in the game and threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game — his 33rd of the season, breaking the Eagles’ single-season franchise record — on a key fourth down play.

Some quick thoughts for everyone. Can’t thank my family, friends, teammates, and fans enough. Love y’all! #AO1 pic.twitter.com/vBwxG4So5N — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) December 11, 2017

Related: Eagles Fans Share Thoughts On Bittersweet Victory Over Rams

Pederson says he still would have gone for it with Nick Foles.

Pederson says he still would have gone for it on 4th down if he knew the extent of the Wentz injury and had to go with Foles there. #FlyEaglesFly — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) December 12, 2017

Pederson acknowledged Wentz’s athleticism and scrambling ability puts him at risk, but he also says that’s what makes him — well — him.

Pederson on Wentz: "Yeah, we talk to the Qbs about protecting themselves. It's the one thing you love and the one thing you wish he could do better. But that's the beauty of him. I don't really want to take that edge away from him." #FlyEaglesFly — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) December 12, 2017

Pederson was part of the staff in Philadelphia under Andy Reid that drafted Foles in 2013, and he has confidence in the QB.

Pederson: "I was part of the staff that drafted Nick Foles, really loved his skill set. Smart guy, nice arm, anticipation, throws a nice ball, guys can catch the football." #Eagles — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) December 12, 2017

The Eagles have three games left in the regular season — at the Giants, vs. the Raiders, and vs. the Cowboys — before they begin postseason play.