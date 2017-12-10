PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles won a big game, but paid for it with an injury to their star quarterback.

The Eagle’s clinched the NFC East title and a playoff spot with Sunday night’s win, but quarterback Carson Wentz left the game with a knee injury, and that’ something that has a lot of birds fans worried.

“It’ makes me want to cry,” one fan said.

“That’s very serious. I’m hoping it’s not going to be a loss next week. I’m hoping they look at him, he comes back next week, and gets back in and plays,” said another.

Backup quarterback Nick Foles stepped in for Wentz and helped lead the Eagles to a 43-35 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Fans say they hope Foles can keep the team together if they need him in the future.

“I would give Nick Foles a chance. I trust him a little bit, he’s done well. He’s possibly a starter in the NFL. I don’t have much to worry about. I’ll give him a chance,” said one fan.

A lot of Birds fans say the Eagles’ next few games are against sub par opponents, so they are not too worried if Foles needs to take charge of the offense.