PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s official — Carson Wentz has a torn ACL, Doug Pederson announced on Monday. His season is over.

“Each one of these guys [that we’ve lost] is tough to replace,” Pederson said on Monday. “But you know what, the reason we went out and got Nick Foles is for reasons like this, for situations like this. I’m excited for Nick, obviously. I hate it for Carson Wentz. I hate it for the season that he’s been having, but at the same time, it’s been the next man up mentality and that’s how we approach it this week.”

Wentz injured his left knee after being tackled in the end zone near the end of the third quarter. You can watch the play HERE.

Pederson says it appears on tape that the injury occurred “before the contact.”

Amazingly, and a display of just how tough Wentz is, the 24-year-old QB threw a touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery three plays after tearing his ACL. The touchdown pass was his 33rd of the season, which broke Sonny Jurgensen’s Eagles single-season franchise record.

Wentz was among the favorites to win this year’s NFL MVP award. He has 3,296 yards passing, 33 TD’s and 7 INT’s on the season.

Nick Foles replaced wentz, completing 6 of 10 passes for 42 yards and no turnovers, leading the Eagles to a big 43-35 victory over the Rams. The win improved the Eagles to 11-2 and clinched an NFC East title.

The Eagles will turn to Foles for the rest of the season. Foles was the QB of the team’s last playoff game on January 4th, 2014 at the Linc. The Eagles lost on a last-second field goal to — ironically — Darren Sproles, Malcolm Jenkins, and the New Orleans Saints.