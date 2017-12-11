PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Angelo Cataldi, who flew out to Los Angeles for Sunday’s Eagles-Rams game, expected to hear from depressed fans on Monday morning.

Yes, the Eagles won the game and clinched the NFC East title, but they lost their MVP in Carson Wentz. The Eagles reportedly fear Wentz tore his ACL in Sunday’s game.

But have no fear, Nicky-6 is here! And fans were surprisingly optimistic on Monday morning.

Nick Foles replaced Wentz in the second half, completing 6 of 10 passes for 42 yards and most important zero turnovers, leading the Eagles to a 43-35 win in LA.

After the game, Foles said he is “absolutely ready.”

“I’m ready to go. Prepare every day, work every day, so I’m ready to go, need be,” Foles said after the game.

44-percent of fans voting on this 94WIP Morning Show believe the Eagles can win the Super Bowl, and that includes Ray Didinger and Gary Cobb.

Wentz will get an MRI on his knee on Monday. The 11-2 Eagles have clinched the NFC East and play at the Giants on Sunday.