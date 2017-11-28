Driver Doesn’t Notice Bobcat Caught In Car’s Grille For 50 Miles

BREAKING: Pa. Superior Court Denies Emergency Motion To Release Meek Mill

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS) — They say cats have nine lives and that must be true of a bobcat in Virginia.

The animal got caught in the grille of a car on Thanksgiving, but the driver didn’t notice until 50 miles later.

Richmond Animal Control helped to free the bobcat, which had a large cut and bruised lungs.

The injured animal is being treated at the Wildlife Center of Virginia and will be released within a few weeks.

