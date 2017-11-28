Driver Doesn’t Notice Bobcat Caught In Car’s Grille For 50 Miles

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS) — They say cats have nine lives and that must be true of a bobcat in Virginia.
Pa. Superior Court Denies Emergency Motion To Release Meek Mill
The animal got caught in the grille of a car on Thanksgiving, but the driver didn’t notice until 50 miles later.
Richmond Animal Control helped to free the bobcat, which had a large cut and bruised lungs.
CDC Warns People Who Drank Contaminated Raw Milk After New Jersey Woman Gets Sick
The injured animal is being treated at the Wildlife Center of Virginia and will be released within a few weeks.